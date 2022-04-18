Fans Mistake Damon Albarn For Billie Eilish's Dad, Elton John At Coachella

On Saturday night (April 16), Billie Eilish made history when she became the youngest artist to ever headline Coachella. Her monumental set featured a handful of special guests, including Khalid for their collaboration "lovely" and De La Soul's Pos, but Twitter had the most fun when Damon Albarn hit the stage to sing "Getting Older" (a song he's covered) and Gorillaz' "Feel Good Inc." with the pop star.

Eilish made it clear who Albarn was when he joined her onstage. “This man changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my complete view of what music could be, what art could be, and what creation could be," she said. "My first favorite band ever was the Good, the Bad and the Queen when I was 6 years old, and Blur changed the world, and f**king Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

But despite all that, many fans didn't know who the iconic singer-songwriter was, mistaking him for Elton John or even Eilish's dad. And those who did recognize Albarn had a good time laughing at those who didn't.

"My co-worker is recovering from surgery and spent the weekend watching the Coachella streams. During Billie Eilish’s set, Damon Albarn came out to do some songs, and social media thought it was her dad? “Billie’s dad has a good voice. Why he British that’s weird.” I’m losing it," wrote one fan.

"I still can’t get over the fact that when Damon Albarn joined Billie Eilish on stage at Coachella last night some woman not only tweeted “Elton John joins Billie at Coachella,” but actually tagged Elton John in the post," tweeted another.

Take a look at some of the best responses below.