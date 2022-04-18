Federal Judge Issues Ruling On Federal Mask Mandate For Travelers

By Bill Galluccio

April 18, 2022

COVID-19 Cases Surge Across The U.S., Leading To New Preventative Measures
Photo: Getty Images

federal judge has struck down the mask mandate on public transportation. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its statutory authority by requiring all passengers on buses, planes, and trains to wear a mask.

"The Mandate exceeded the CDC's statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions. Because 'our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends,' id., the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate," Mizelle wrote.

The ruling comes after the CDC recently extended the federal mandate until May 3. It was previously set to expire on April 18.

It is unclear if the Justice Department will appeal the decision or how quickly the ruling will be implemented.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.