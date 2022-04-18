Federal Judge Issues Ruling On Federal Mask Mandate For Travelers

A federal judge has struck down the mask mandate on public transportation. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its statutory authority by requiring all passengers on buses, planes, and trains to wear a mask.

"The Mandate exceeded the CDC's statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions. Because 'our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends,' id., the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate," Mizelle wrote.

The ruling comes after the CDC recently extended the federal mandate until May 3. It was previously set to expire on April 18.

It is unclear if the Justice Department will appeal the decision or how quickly the ruling will be implemented.