Home Invader Disguised As A Cop Fatally Shot By Homeowner

A Philadelphia man fatally shot a home invader who was disguised as a police officer. Authorities said that two men approached a 25-year-old man outside of his duplex and identified themselves as cops.

They forced the man inside and zip-tied his hands. Then, they demanded money and threatened to kill him if he made any sudden moves.

The man realized they were not police and managed to free himself from the zip ties. He then drew his gun and fired multiple shots at the two men. He struck one of the men three times as the other suspect fled the scene. The second man was not shot.

When the police arrived, they found one of the suspects outside the doorway with gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and arm. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

They found a fake police badge around the suspect's neck and recovered a gun at the scene.

The victim and his girlfriend, who was home at the time, were both questioned by police and released. The homeowner had a license to carry the gun and is not facing charges.

Investigators are combing the neighborhood, trying to track down the second suspect.