How You Can Get 'Up Close and Personal' with Coldplay's Chris Martin

Coldplay's Chris Martin is getting up close and personal with fans during a special event at a secret location this spring, and one of the band's biggest fans will get to enjoy the intimate event thanks to a new contest.

iHeartRadio is teaming up with ORIGINS Spring Water to send one lucky winner and a friend to attend "Up Close and Personal with Coldplay's Chris Martin" with roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights, and a $200 gift card for ground transport. Then, they will head to the special event, where they will also get to attend a brief Q&A for 10-15 minutes on-site.

To enter, listen to iHeartRadio for the keywords and text to win!

Coldplay are currently on their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour, which has taken the band across the country, and will continue on across the world in Europe this summer. The band has pledged to tour in a way that is better for the environment by cutting tour emissions by 50 percent, powering each show by renewable energy, planting one tree for each ticket sold, plus 10% of all tour earnings will go to environmental and socially conscious causes, among other initiatives.

Music of the Spheres was released back on October 21st, 2021, and follows 2019's Everyday Life. The project showcases twelve songs including "Higher Power," "My Universe" featuring BTS, and "Let Somebody Go" featuring Selena Gomez.