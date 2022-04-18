Landslide Impacts Traffic Along Middle Tennessee Interstate

A landslide along a Middle Tennessee interstate shut down the roadway and backed up traffic for several miles.

The landslide happened Monday (April 18) morning about five miles south of the Kentucky border near mile marker 156.6 on Interstate 75 North in Campbell County, per FOX 17.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi shared photos of the slide on Twitter, showcasing debris strewn across the roadway and trees spilling out the side of the barrier wall. According to Nagi, the rockfall catchment fence successfully kept larger materials from falling even further onto the road.

Check out photos of the slide below.