Landslide Impacts Traffic Along Middle Tennessee Interstate

By Sarah Tate

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A landslide along a Middle Tennessee interstate shut down the roadway and backed up traffic for several miles.

The landslide happened Monday (April 18) morning about five miles south of the Kentucky border near mile marker 156.6 on Interstate 75 North in Campbell County, per FOX 17.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi shared photos of the slide on Twitter, showcasing debris strewn across the roadway and trees spilling out the side of the barrier wall. According to Nagi, the rockfall catchment fence successfully kept larger materials from falling even further onto the road.

Check out photos of the slide below.

Engineers have arrived at the scene to address the damage and to close off one lane of the two-lane northbound roadway. As of 12:30 p.m., it is unclear when both lanes will be reopened.

While the slide spilled into the roadway and affected traffic, causing a backup of at least 4 miles at one point in the morning, Nagi said that the roadway wasn't completely closed off and that vehicles could still pass. He encouraged any drivers traveling in the northbound lanes along I-75 to give themselves plenty of time to account for any delays as vehicles merge into the left lane, the news outlet reports.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.