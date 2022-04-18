Landslide Impacts Traffic Along Middle Tennessee Interstate
By Sarah Tate
April 18, 2022
A landslide along a Middle Tennessee interstate shut down the roadway and backed up traffic for several miles.
The landslide happened Monday (April 18) morning about five miles south of the Kentucky border near mile marker 156.6 on Interstate 75 North in Campbell County, per FOX 17.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi shared photos of the slide on Twitter, showcasing debris strewn across the roadway and trees spilling out the side of the barrier wall. According to Nagi, the rockfall catchment fence successfully kept larger materials from falling even further onto the road.
Check out photos of the slide below.
One lane is closed on I-75 North at MM 156.6 in Campbell County due to a slide. This is approximately 5 miles from the TN/KY state line. @myTDOT geotechnical engineers are heading to the site to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/T11DBN8KdC— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 18, 2022
Engineers have arrived at the scene to address the damage and to close off one lane of the two-lane northbound roadway. As of 12:30 p.m., it is unclear when both lanes will be reopened.
While the slide spilled into the roadway and affected traffic, causing a backup of at least 4 miles at one point in the morning, Nagi said that the roadway wasn't completely closed off and that vehicles could still pass. He encouraged any drivers traveling in the northbound lanes along I-75 to give themselves plenty of time to account for any delays as vehicles merge into the left lane, the news outlet reports.