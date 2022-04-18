Laura Marano Previews What To Expect From Her First Headlining Tour

Laura Marano is heading out on her very first headlining tour, and the trek will take her to fans across the country all summer long.

Kicking off on July 14th in Atlanta, Georgia, Laura will make her way across the US, stopping in cities including Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Dallas and more, before wrapping up on August 16th in Orlando, Florida. See a full list of tour dates below.

Marano told iHeartRadio of what to expect from her upcoming tour, "I truly can't believe I’m finally going on my first headlining tour. The Us Tour is going to be one of the most special experiences I’ve ever had with my fans and I honestly can’t think of anything better than that. I can't wait to connect with all of them live and in person this summer!!"

Along with the "The Us Tour" will also come a new EP (following 2019's Me and 2020's You), and Laura explained in a post on social media, "I AM GOING ON MY FIRST TOUR!!!!! I’ve literally been dreaming of this moment for soooo long, and it’s finally happening!!! The 'Me, You, and Us' era is coming to an end, and what better way to end it than with a new EP and tour?! EP details will be coming a little later."

2022 "The Us Tour" Dates

7/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

7/15 - Nashville, TN @ The End

7/16 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

7/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

7/19 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

7/20 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

7/23 - Cleveland, OH @ HOB Cambridge

7/24 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

7/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

7/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

7/29 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

7/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

8/1 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

8/2 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

8/4 - Berkley, CA @ Cornerstone

8/5 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

8/6 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

8/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

8/12 - Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge

8/13 - Sant Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

8/14 - Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

8/16 - Orlando, FL @ The Social