Man Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Car Wash

A California man died after getting trapped inside of a car wash. The Escondido Police Department said the 56-year-old man, who was not identified, drove his Scion xB hatchback into the self-service automatic car wash.

For some reason, the man stepped out of his vehicle, which was still moving forward on the track. The man was then hit by his car and pinned between it and a piece of machinery. Officials said it did not appear that the car wash had been activated at the time of the accident.

When the man became trapped, it triggered an alarm, but nobody was around to hear it. Then, about 30 minutes later, another customer arrived and found the man stuck underneath his car.

The customer called 911, and when officers arrived, they lifted the car off the man and began performing CPR. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are trying to determine why he decided to get out of his car in the middle of the car wash. They said the incident is being investigated as a "traffic collision" because the man was in control of his vehicle at the time of the accident.