PlayStation Sparks Evacuation, Bomb Squad Call At Boston's Logan Airport
By Jason Hall
April 18, 2022
Panic ensued at Logan International Airport in Boston after a suspicious package -- later identified as a PlayStation console -- led to an evacuation and bomb squad response on Easter Sunday (April 17).
The Massachusetts State Police confirmed their bomb squad responded to Terminal A just after 4:00 p.m. after security staff located a suspicious item in a bag while screening checked luggage, which they determined was a PlayStation console in degraded condition due to age or damage upon further investigation.
“The condition of the console caused abnormalities in the image produced when it was x-rayed, prompting the screeners’ concern,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement obtained by CBS Boston.
A video shared on social media Sunday showed dozens of individuals evacuating from Terminal A at Logan Airport while an airport employee is heard over a PA speaker telling the crowd to leave through a secure checkpoint to be re-screened by Transportation Security Administration agents.
Evacuating everyone from Terminal A @BostonLogan #loganairport pic.twitter.com/z57yIOdCJW— Mohamed (@BattleBornLV) April 17, 2022
State troopers gave the all-clear shortly after 5:00 p.m. and allowed the passengers to return to the terminal and Delta Air Lines officials told NBC Boston that it held flights wherever possible in an effort to make sure that all passengers forced to evacuate were able to depart to their destinations.
The airline said many passengers were allowed to rebook flights if they couldn't return in time due to "crew time limits" and other issues stemming from the incident, however, couldn't immediately confirm the total number of passengers affected.