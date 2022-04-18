PlayStation Sparks Evacuation, Bomb Squad Call At Boston's Logan Airport

Panic ensued at Logan International Airport in Boston after a suspicious package -- later identified as a PlayStation console -- led to an evacuation and bomb squad response on Easter Sunday (April 17).

The Massachusetts State Police confirmed their bomb squad responded to Terminal A just after 4:00 p.m. after security staff located a suspicious item in a bag while screening checked luggage, which they determined was a PlayStation console in degraded condition due to age or damage upon further investigation.

“The condition of the console caused abnormalities in the image produced when it was x-rayed, prompting the screeners’ concern,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement obtained by CBS Boston.

A video shared on social media Sunday showed dozens of individuals evacuating from Terminal A at Logan Airport while an airport employee is heard over a PA speaker telling the crowd to leave through a secure checkpoint to be re-screened by Transportation Security Administration agents.