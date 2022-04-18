Rideshare Driver Left With Sleeping Boy After Dropping Off Parents

By Bill Galluccio

April 18, 2022

Boy sleeping while traveling in car
Photo: Getty Images

A nine-year-old boy was reunited with his parents after a rideshare driver drove away while he was sleeping in the backseat. The driver dropped the family off at their home in Chicago just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday (April 17) night. 

The boy's parents got out of the car and grabbed their luggage, leaving their son in the backseat. As they went to put their bags inside their house, the driver left in an unknown direction.

The parents immediately called the police and reported that their son had been kidnapped.

Officials said that officers tracked down the driver and found the boy. He was unharmed.

They did not release any information about their investigation or say if anybody would be charged with a crime. It is unclear if the rideshare driver intentionally tried to kidnap the boy or if they were unaware that he was still sleeping in the backseat of the car.

