Suspect Killed Mother, Dragged Her Away In A Bag And Threatened Her Family

By Bill Galluccio

April 18, 2022

Authorities in New York City are looking for a suspect who killed a 51-year-old mother and sent a threatening message to her husband. The police received a 911 call about a bloody hockey bag on the side of the road and found the remains of Orsolya Gaal inside.

She had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators found a trail of blood leading out of a Gaal's home in Queens and reviewed surveillance camera footage showing the suspect dragging her body away in a wheeled duffel bag.

Officials said that her husband, who was away with the couple's eldest son, received a text message from the suspect saying, "Your whole family is next."

The police believe the suspect knew Gaal and noted there were no signs of a break-in at her home. Her 13-year-old son was home at the time but investigators said he is not a suspect and never left the house.

They said Gaal went out with friends on Friday (April 16) night and are working to track her movements to see if she met anybody suspicious.

“It’s a mystery,” an NYPD official told the New York Post. “Now it’s a question of piecing together everything she did that night.”

