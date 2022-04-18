This Is The Best Craft Brewery In Wisconsin

Wisconsin natives hold their taste for cheese and beer to the highest of standards. If there is one thing that visitors can count on, it is the abundance of breweries located throughout the state.

According to a top 10 list put together by Culture Trip, the best brewery in Wisconsin is the 3 Sheeps Brewing Company located off of Huron Avenue in Sheboygan. The range of flavor and the unique brewing process is what sets this establishment apart from the rest.

Here is what Culture Trip said about 3 Sheeps Brewing Company:

Grant Pauly grew up listening to tales of how the brewery of his ancestors survived the Prohibition. This legacy inspired him to pursue home-brewing, a hobby he enjoyed so much that he turned it into a fully functioning business — 3 Sheeps Brewing Company — in 2011. Just one year after its launch, the brewery won the RateBeer.com Award for Best New Brewery in Wisconsin. Its selection of brews features ‘Really Cool Waterslides’, an herbal IPA, and ‘Baaad Boy’, a chocolatey black wheat ale, both available all year-round. 3 Sheeps’ seasonal varieties include ‘Hello, My Name Is Joe’, made by infusing 20 pounds of coffee into an Imperial Black Wheat, and ‘First Kiss’, an Imperial IPA brewed with honey.

