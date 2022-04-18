This Is The Best Sports Bar In Arizona

If you're a big sports fan, there's nothing better than watching the big game at your local sports bar, cheering on your favorite team with fellow fans — or rivals.

Love Food compiled a list of the best sports bars in every state. Here's what the food site said about its list:

Amazing bar food, even better drink deals, with plenty of beer options, friendly servers and zero pretense. Yes, we’re describing sports bars, the unsung, often dive-ish, heroes of America. Other than a stadium, they’re the most fun place you can be on game day. It's a big weekend for sports fans, so head down to your favourite spot for some food, drink and a slice of the action. Here's our pick from every US state.

In Arizona, the best sports bar is CAPS Sports Grill in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

If wings are your go-to game day dish, check out CAPS Sports Grill in Phoenix. It serves what customers describe as the best wings they’ve ever had. Bone-in, grilled and re-tossed in house sauce is recommended. But there are so many options such as boneless, deep-fried, sauce on the side and “sloppy” with sauce poured on top – not to mention the sheer quantity of dressings you can choose between such as sweet barbecue, honey mustard and fiery lime.

CAPS Sports Grill is located at 1721 W Rose Garden Ln. in Phoenix.

To read the full list of the best sports bars in every state, click here.