Another COVID Variant Is Gaining Traction In The United States

By Bill Galluccio

April 19, 2022

Covid Cases Rise Again In Northeast
Photo: Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that a new Omicron subvariant is gaining traction in the United States. The agency said that the subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, makes up around 20% of the newly reported cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The BA.2 variant is still the dominant strain in the U.S., making up around 75% of the new cases.

The new variant is more contagious than previous strains of the coronavirus but does not appear to cause more severe disease. Health experts said that BA.2.12.1 is fueling a recent rise in new cases.

The CDC said that the seven-day moving average of COVID cases was up 23.4% over the past week, with nearly 35,000 cases reported.

Biozentrum of the University of Basel biologist Cornelius Roemer said that BA.2.12.1 has a mutation that allows it to bind to human cells easier than previous variants. He explained on Twitter that the mutation gives the strain a daily growth advantage of between five and ten percent over BA.2. Over the course of a week, that advantage grows to 30-90%.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.