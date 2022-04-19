Car Thieves Make Off With An Entire Shipment Of Hyundai Vehicles

A group of car thieves managed to steal an entire shipment of Hyundai vehicles that had just been taken off of a container ship at the Port of Philadelphia.

The vehicles still had the keys inside, though they did not have tags or registration. Officials did not provide details about the make and models of cars that were taken and are still trying to determine the exact number of vehicles that were boosted.

The theft occurred sometime between Monday (April 18) night and Tuesday morning.

Authorities are not sure where the cars were parked when they were stolen, but WPTV reported that investigators are focusing on a CSX rail lot. The lot is near the Walt Whitman Bridge, which connects New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

A spokesman for CSX confirmed that officials are "investigating an attempted car theft at our Greenwich yard in Philadelphia."

Officers are also interviewing security guards at the port, hoping they may be able to provide some details about who stole the cars or how they managed to find out where they were being parked.

Descriptions of the stolen vehicles were sent out over the police radio so officers could be on the lookout for the stolen cars.