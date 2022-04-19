Florida Airbnb Owner Saw Suspects Carrying Murder Victim Out Of Home

An Airbnb owner from Florida was deeply concerned when she reviewed security camera footage from the home she was renting out. The owner watched in horror as three men carried a man she thought was dead out of her home.

She immediately sent the footage to the police, who launched an investigation.

"The owner of the Airbnb looked on the security cameras and saw this traffic in and out of her house, saw this apparently deceased or very seriously injured person being carried out, and she called us," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters. "And that's how we found the crime scene."

Judd said that the three men took the victim, identified as 29-year-old Xavier Antonio Johnson, to a medical center, where he died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said that Johnson was part of a group of people who were selling "trafficking" amounts of marijuana out of the Airbnb. However, he was not the person who rented the house.

Authorities took one suspect, Justin Jenkins, 29, into custody and have charged him with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm/deadly weapon. He has a lengthy criminal history with 35 felony convictions.

They have identified two other suspects but are not releasing their names. Judd said that a third suspect has not been identified and has asked "social media sleuths" for any information about his identity.

"This case is far from over, but what we need is his partner. His partner that helped murder someone," Judd said.