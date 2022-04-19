Gia Casey, DJ Envy Open Up About Their New Book, Cheating Scandal & More

Gia and Raashaun have been together for 27 years. During their 20 years of marriage, they had five children and remained a strong family unit even while DJ Envy's career skyrocketed. In their new book, the Casey's detail their entire relationship from their early beginnings to their publicized cheating scandal that nearly ended their marriage. While they rehash the highs and lows of their relationship, the longstanding couple also offer plenty of advice for maintaining unconditional love and overcoming any obstacles.



Despite the triggering conversation, there were also plenty of heartwarming stories and hilarious anecdotes throughout the interview. Angela Yee kicked things off by asking Gia how she feels about Envy and Charlamagne's bromance. Although she finds it strange, Gia doesn't mind it. Check out the hilarious clip below and watch the entire conversation up top.

Make sure to buy your copy of Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together here.