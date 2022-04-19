Gia Casey, DJ Envy Open Up About Their New Book, Cheating Scandal & More
By Tony M. Centeno
April 19, 2022
DJ Envy and his wife, Gia Casey, are ready to completely open up about the trials and tribulations of their marriage. As they hype up the country for their new book, the Casey's give more insight on how they handled their cheating scandal, the advice they provide to other couples and other juicy gems from their book in their latest interview.
On Wednesday, April 19, Envy's wife Gia joined The Breakfast Club to talk about a few of the highlights from Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together. During their lengthy conversation, Gia and Envy, born Raashaun Casey, openly reflected on their first time meeting in high school, how they keep their relationship alive, and Gia's reaction to her husband's nationally broadcasted apology after he made the biggest mistake of his life.
DJ Envy and his wife, Gia, reflect on the time Envy publicly apologized to her on air a few years back... pic.twitter.com/tgXHnxgq6w— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 19, 2022
Gia and Raashaun have been together for 27 years. During their 20 years of marriage, they had five children and remained a strong family unit even while DJ Envy's career skyrocketed. In their new book, the Casey's detail their entire relationship from their early beginnings to their publicized cheating scandal that nearly ended their marriage. While they rehash the highs and lows of their relationship, the longstanding couple also offer plenty of advice for maintaining unconditional love and overcoming any obstacles.
Despite the triggering conversation, there were also plenty of heartwarming stories and hilarious anecdotes throughout the interview. Angela Yee kicked things off by asking Gia how she feels about Envy and Charlamagne's bromance. Although she finds it strange, Gia doesn't mind it. Check out the hilarious clip below and watch the entire conversation up top.
Make sure to buy your copy of Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together here.
So how does Envy's wife, Gia, feel about his bromance with Charlamagne? What would their couple name be?🤣 pic.twitter.com/favuOMexQP— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) April 19, 2022