How To Watch The 2022 iHeartCountry Festival
By Taylor Fields
April 21, 2022
The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is almost here, and fans will be able to watch some of their favorite country stars return to Austin, Texas to take over the stage.
This year's festival, taking place on Saturday, May 7th at the new Moody Center in Austin, will feature performances from Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more, and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.
Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday May 7th at 8pm ET/5pm PT (7pm CT) via an exclusive livestream at eMusiclive.com/iHeartCountry. The concert will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations in local markets across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.
Before the star-studded lineup of country stars take the stage for what are sure to be some unforgettable performances, the day will officially kick off at the Daytime Village at the iHeartCountry Festival. Taking place earlier in the day at the Dell Technologies Plaza of the Moody Center, the free event will feature live performances on the Hulu Stage by Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Ingrid Andress, Caroline Jones, Conner Smith and more. The Daytime Village will also feature interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.
To follow along and get an exclusive look at all of the iHeartCountry Festival festivities, follow along on iHeartRadio's social channels via the hashtag #iHeartCountry2022, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, as well as the iHeartCountry Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts.