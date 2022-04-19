iHeartRadio Stations To Play 'American Song Contest' Winner's Song On Radio

By Taylor Fields

April 20, 2022

American Song Contest - Season 1
Photo: NBCUniversal

Soon, the winner of American Song Contest will be revealed, and along with the honor comes a very powerful prize: having their song played on the radio all over the country.

The artist who wins American Song Contest will have their song played in rotation on iHeartRadio stations across America.

Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer & President, iHeartMedia, and member of the American Song Contest jury panel explained, "I think every artist remembers the first time they heard their song on the radio. Being played on the radio is ultimately what makes a song a hit because we reach so much of America and we play songs with high frequency."

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, American Song Contest, based on the Eurovision Song Contest, kicked off on NBC on March 21st with one contestant from each of the 50 states as well as Washington, DC and the five US territories (Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, American Somoa and the Northern Mariana Islands). After each performance, viewers and jury members vote on which artists move ahead across three stages; Qualifying Rounds, Semi Finals and the Grande Finale.

The artists who have advanced this far include Ada LeAnn (Michigan), Jared Lee (Massachusetts), Stela Cole (Georgia), MARi (New Hampshire), Ryan Charles (Wyoming), Allen Stone (Washington), Grant Knoche (Texas), Ni/Co (Alabama), Riker Lynch (Colorado), Tyler Braden (Tennessee), Jordan Smith (Kentucky), Broderick Jones (Kansas), Jonah Prill (Montana), Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota), Hueston (Rhode Island), AleXa (Oklahoma), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), and Christian Pagán (Puerto Rico).

Listen to songs from American Song Contest on the American Song Contest playlist on iHeartRadio.

