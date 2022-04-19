Jinger Duggar's Fans Are Very Worried After Her Latest Instagram Post

This weekend, Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, dressed nicely for Easter and wishing all of her followers a "Happy Resurrection Sunday." While many of the 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On star's fans returned the Easter well-wishes in the comments and expressed how nice the couple looked, some felt differently, writing on Reddit about how Jinger is "painfully thin."

The concern comes a year after the 28-year-old reality star revealed that she had been "teetering dangerously on the edge of an eating disorder" as a teenager. In the DuggarsSnark subreddit, one person stated, "I worry about Jinger. She is getting painfully thin. Maybe she is just very small by nature: I don’t ever want to shame someone for having a small body frame. But I know she has a past with ED and seeing her so very tiny worries me. I've struggled with ED and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

Another person added, "I worry as well. She already had a genetic predisposition and confirmed ED struggles as a teen. Regularly being in LA and being married to image-obsessed Jeremy are both vulnerability factors for a recurrence of her ED. She is looking troublingly thin."