Jinger Duggar's Fans Are Very Worried After Her Latest Instagram Post
By Dave Basner
April 19, 2022
This weekend, Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, dressed nicely for Easter and wishing all of her followers a "Happy Resurrection Sunday." While many of the 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On star's fans returned the Easter well-wishes in the comments and expressed how nice the couple looked, some felt differently, writing on Reddit about how Jinger is "painfully thin."
The concern comes a year after the 28-year-old reality star revealed that she had been "teetering dangerously on the edge of an eating disorder" as a teenager. In the DuggarsSnark subreddit, one person stated, "I worry about Jinger. She is getting painfully thin. Maybe she is just very small by nature: I don’t ever want to shame someone for having a small body frame. But I know she has a past with ED and seeing her so very tiny worries me. I've struggled with ED and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."
Another person added, "I worry as well. She already had a genetic predisposition and confirmed ED struggles as a teen. Regularly being in LA and being married to image-obsessed Jeremy are both vulnerability factors for a recurrence of her ED. She is looking troublingly thin."
Someone else said, "The way she looks now reminds me of when I was at my worst. No plumpness, void of color, the sunken eyes...all so sad. I recently saw a pic of her on here before she was married, and while she was thin, her face had life, color, and health to it," while another fan suggested Jinger is "using exercise as a way to hide or mask her eating disorder."
In her book, The Hope We Hold, Finding Peace in the Promises of God, Jinger wrote about struggling with her body image. She said, "I hated the way I looked. I was convinced I was fat and getting fatter by the day. 'I'm so ugly,' I scolded my reflection. 'I need to do something about this. I need to be skinny.'" She then ate less food and said she went to bed starving, explaining, "It seemed reasonable at the time. I didn’t realize that my little weight-loss plan was teetering dangerously on the edge of an eating disorder."
There could be another cause of how Jinger looks. Last month, she revealed she has been battling long-COVID. She initially had coronavirus in December of 2020 and she hasn't had her sense of smell since then. She didn't say if she had been suffering from any other symptoms.
