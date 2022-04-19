John Daly And John Daly II's Latest Endorsement Makes Perfect Sense
By Jason Hall
April 19, 2022
Two-time Major champion John Daly and his son, John Daly II, have signed the most fitting NIL deal possible.
Front Office Sports reports the two have inked a deal with Hooters, the restaurant chain that's been synonymous with Daly's father's larger-than-life reputation throughout his legendary golf career.
“I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand," John Daly II said via Front Office Sports.
John Daly II, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, will serve as Hooters' first NIL ambassador since the NCAA implemented new rules allowing student athletes to take endorsements last year.
"As part of the Dalys' new deal with Hooters, both John and his son, John II, will promote the Hooters brand across social media, marketing activations, and other tour events," Front Office Sports wrote in a post shared on its verified Twitter account.
"Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John as our first NIL ambassador," said Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing, in a statement obtained by Golf Digest. "John’s larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters’ fun-loving spirit, while Little John will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf. We are ecstatic to have the Dalys, fantastic golfers and great personalities, on board as spokespeople for Hooters, the definitive 19th hole."
John Daly Sr. has famously been known to frequent Hooters, which includes signing autographs and merchandise from the restaurant chain's parking lot during Masters week.
Both golfers will now use Hooters apparel, as well as a Hooters orange golf bag with a retro Hooters logo on the PGA Tour Champions, as part of the NIL deal, Golf Digest reports.