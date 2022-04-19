John Daly And John Daly II's Latest Endorsement Makes Perfect Sense

Two-time Major champion John Daly and his son, John Daly II, have signed the most fitting NIL deal possible.

Front Office Sports reports the two have inked a deal with Hooters, the restaurant chain that's been synonymous with Daly's father's larger-than-life reputation throughout his legendary golf career.

“I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand," John Daly II said via Front Office Sports.

John Daly II, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, will serve as Hooters' first NIL ambassador since the NCAA implemented new rules allowing student athletes to take endorsements last year.

"As part of the Dalys' new deal with Hooters, both John and his son, John II, will promote the Hooters brand across social media, marketing activations, and other tour events," Front Office Sports wrote in a post shared on its verified Twitter account.