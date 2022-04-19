Lizzo Talks New Album, Mourning Her Old Life & More

"The intimacy of autonomy.. you lose that," Lizzo said. "I don't think people even realize it because everyone has it. So i think losing that.. there were little things like when we would go on tour, we would be in different cities and my and my friends or my glam team and the dancers would go try different restaurants. And it would be like 'Ok let's just walk down here' and it's like 'Ok cool meet you in the lobby in 15'. I couldn't do that anymore because first I had to tell security and then security had to call a car and then we had to call the restaurant in advance and make special reservations and it was like two hours of our time and I was like 'Just go without me y'all.' It's like I'm a burden to my friends."



Elsewhere in their conversation, Lizzo talks about her experience on SNL. She told Angie about how excited her mom was just to be apart of her daughter’s first hosting-performing gig on the show. Later on, they talk about her new Special LP, which is set to drop on July 15. The discussion also covered her aspirations to sell her songs to other artists, her work with Missy Elliott and so much more.



