Man Inhales 1-Inch Drill Bit During Dental Procedure

A routine trip to the dentist for a filling ended up with Tom Jozsi having to undergo emergency surgery. While the dentist was working on the filling, he informed Jozsi that he had swallowed an inch-long bit from his drill.

Jozsi told WISN he didn't feel the bit go down his throat and only recalled coughing during the procedure. Jozsi was then sent for a CT scan, and doctors were shocked to find the drill bit lodged deep in his lung.

"Well, I don't know. I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know, I was told I swallowed this tool," Jozsi said. "I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan, they realized you didn't swallow it. You inhaled it."

The drill bit ended up deep within Jozsi's lung, making it very difficult to remove. Surgeons at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha had to use a newer device that wasn't designed to remove foreign objects from a patient's long.

"What happens if he can't get it out? And the answer really was, part of my lung was going to have to get removed," Jozsi said.

Luckily, the surgeons were able to remove the drill bit without causing any damage to Jozsi's lungs. He told the news station that he keeps the tiny drill bit in a jar on a shelf in his home.