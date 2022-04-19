Man United, Liverpool To Tribute Ronaldo And Late Son

Manchester United and Liverpool will pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and his late son amid news of the infant's death on Monday (April 18).

TMZ Sports reports both teams will wear black arm bands for Tuesday's (April 19) match -- which is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. EST) -- and supporters at the stadium are encouraged to lead a round of applause in the game's seventh minute, an acknowledgment of the Manchester United forward's number.

Ronaldo will miss Tuesday's game to mourn the loss of his son hours after he and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced the news of the child's death in an Instagram post on Monday.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angle. We will always love you.