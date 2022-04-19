This Is The Best Place To Live In Chicago

Each section of the Windy City has its own unique attraction. Different neighborhoods offer different styles of entertainment based on your preferences, and there is one neighborhood that seems to have it all.

Chicago Apartment Place Inc., put together a list of the best places to live in Chicago based off of what there is to do there and how popular it is among certain age groups. Lakeview took first place due to its proximity to Wrigley field, nightlife and rise in young professional inhabitants.

Here is what Chicago Apartment Place had to say about Lakeview:

"Lakeview is situated right where you think it is, next to the lake. It has a great mix of housing that is relatively reasonably priced and it is a very popular neighborhood for young professionals. All of these areas have access to the CTA trains, but Lakeview is especially great for getting into the city for work since the Red, Purple, and Brown lines all run through Lakeview. Parking in Lakeview is typically street parking only, but it’s not known to be a neighborhood that is particularly difficult to find a spot in. Within Lakeview, there are two great sub-neighborhoods to go out in. The first is Wrigleyville, home to the famous Wrigley Field. In this neighborhood, you will find excellent bars and food. Another sub-neighborhood is Boystown which is the most LGBTQ-identified neighborhood in the city with a secondary, much smaller concentration, in Pilsen."

For the rest of the best locations visit here.