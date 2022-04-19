This Is The Best Vegan Restaurant In St. Louis

By Logan DeLoye

April 19, 2022

Bowl of vegan pumpkin chili with avocado and rice
Photo: Getty Images

In some cities, people with special diets have to search far and wide to find restaurants that will accommodate their needs. Plant-based individuals and those with dairy intolerances have no shortage of options in St. Louis. The city is sprinkled with vegan restaurants that offer various American and ethnic-inspired alternatives.

According to a list put together by Happy Cow, the best vegan restaurant in St. Louis is Bombay Food Junkies located off of Olive Blvd. Bombay Food Junkies has an Indian-American fusion menu and is rated high because of the quality of their milkshakes and specialty dishes that cannot be found anywhere else. They added a variety of baked goods to their menu in 2021 and provide a weekly meal service to locals.

Here is what Happy Cow had to say about Bombay Food Junkies:

"100% Plant based fusion restaurant specializing in Indian street food as well as serving vegan cheesecakes, Oatly soft-serve and milkshakes, and fresh kombucha. Menu items may be customized to suit your taste. Sample dishes like chickn tikki naanwich, masala roti wrap, vegan butter chickn, bbq cumin wings, and samosa chole. Also offers a weekly meal service called the Bombay Tiffin Club."

For more visit Happycow.net.

