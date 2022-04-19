Toni Cornell honored her late father Chris Cornell Monday night (April 18) with an emotional performance of his cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The following day, the 17-year-old revealed that her grandfather had also passed away.

"This song will now be permanently embedded in my heart," she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the performance. "It was the last song I sang with my dad and the last performance my pappou would watch. My heart hurts but at least I know they are together. This is dedicated to the two greatest men in my life who raised me and taught me what love is all about. I love you both so much, nothingcompares2u … my world will never be the same 💔💔"

She also mourned the death of her grandfather in her Instagram stories with photos from throughout the years. "My sweet pappou. I can’t believe you’re gone," she lamented. "This world will be so empty without you in it. I love you so much, and I miss you so much more than words can describe. My heart is broken in a billion pieces."

Watch Toni's emotional performance above.