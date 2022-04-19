Toni Cornell Dedicates Emotional Performance To Her Dad And 'Pappou'

By Katrina Nattress

April 19, 2022

Toni Cornell honored her late father Chris Cornell Monday night (April 18) with an emotional performance of his cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The following day, the 17-year-old revealed that her grandfather had also passed away.

"This song will now be permanently embedded in my heart," she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the performance. "It was the last song I sang with my dad and the last performance my pappou would watch. My heart hurts but at least I know they are together. This is dedicated to the two greatest men in my life who raised me and taught me what love is all about. I love you both so much, nothingcompares2u … my world will never be the same 💔💔"

She also mourned the death of her grandfather in her Instagram stories with photos from throughout the years. "My sweet pappou. I can’t believe you’re gone," she lamented. "This world will be so empty without you in it. I love you so much, and I miss you so much more than words can describe. My heart is broken in a billion pieces."

Watch Toni's emotional performance above.

