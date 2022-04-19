WATCH: Nick Saban Denies Player From Having Celebratory Cake

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn't letting his players celebrate a loss, even if it comes in a scrimmage against their own teammates.

A video shared by Bama Central's Katie Windham showed Saban denying linebacker Dallas Turner -- who played on the winning White team during Alabama's A-Day Spring Game -- from passing chocolate cake to defensive back Malachi Moore and tight end Cameon Latu, who appeared on the losing Crimson team.

As is tradition, Alabama serves a steak dinner to the winning team and a beans with white bread meal to the losing team following its spring game.

"Dallas Turner tries to pass across some chocolate cake from the winning side (White) to Malachi Moore and Cam Latu from Crimson. Saban wasn’t having it. As always, just frank and beans with white bread for the A-Day losers— definitely no cake," Windham tweeted along with the video.