1 Texas Restaurant Among '30 Best Restaurants To Visit In 2022'

Restaurants are great for enjoying a good meal while spending time with the people you care about. So, choosing the perfect restaurant for a night out can be tricky.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the 30 best restaurants to visit in 2022. The website says, "From cute bakeries to perfect pizza joints, the top 30 places offer something for everyone. Discover what makes them so popular, what you need to order to eat and drink when you get there and find out what inspired some of the rather dazzling decors too."

One Texas restaurant made the list. Bird Bird Biscuit in Austin landed at number 5 on the list. LoveFOOD explains:

"Two friends, one dream, and a mysterious master biscuit whisperer are the secret ingredients behind Bird Bird Biscuit. With two locations in Austin, Texas, this restaurant has been serving up some of the best chicken sandwiches since it opened its doors in 2018. With its hip and vibrant decor (impressed nod to the chicken in sunglasses), and menu options like the crowning queen beak, dough-doughs doughnuts and the biscuitarian, meat-lovers, vegetarians and those with a sweet tooth are all catered for. It’s no wonder it made the top five."

Click here to check out the full list of the 30 best restaurants to visit in 2022.