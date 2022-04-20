2 Arizona Restaurants Among '30 Best Restaurants To Visit In 2022'

Restaurants are great for enjoying a good meal while spending time with the people you care about. So, choosing the perfect restaurant for a night out can be tricky.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the 30 best restaurants to visit in 2022. The website says, "From cute bakeries to perfect pizza joints, the top 30 places offer something for everyone. Discover what makes them so popular, what you need to order to eat and drink when you get there and find out what inspired some of the rather dazzling decors too."

Two Arizona restaurants made the list. One of them even took the top spot!

WoodBarn BBQ in Queen Creek landed at number 23 on the list. LoveFOOD explains:

"What started out as a food truck, complete with cow print paint job and horns to boot, WoodBarn BBQ soon moved to a more permanent residence and has quickly established itself as one of the best barbecue haunts in Arizona."

Coming in at number one on the list was Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix. The website says:

"From one global culinary delight to another, the top spot on Yelp's ranking goes to Cocina Madrigal, in Phoenix, Arizona. Established in 2018 and described by diners as a place of “radiance and perfection”, this restaurant delivers Mexican excellence under the hands of talented chef Leo Madrigal. Crafting tacos, burros and homemade enchiladas, of which the mushroom option is one to remember, it is a slice of Mexico in the Arizona homelands."

Click here to check out the full list of the 30 best restaurants to visit in 2022.