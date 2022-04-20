An Extremely Rare Occurrence Just Happened On ‘Jeopardy’
By Jason Hall
April 21, 2022
An extreme rarity occurred on the April 20, 2022 episode of Jeopardy! as only one competitor made it to the Final Jeopardy round.
Mattea Roach, the returning champion from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, entered the Final Jeopardy round with $21,400, while both her opponents, Loni Lewis of Charleston, South Carolina and Sean Wong, Wayzata, Minnesota, had negative scores.
Lewis entered the round and finished at -$600, while Wong entered and finished with -$1,600.
Temporary host Ken Jennings, the highest-earning contestant in the game show's history, teased "a real Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight" on Wednesday evening.
"I’m too late for the East Coast but there’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight! Plan your evening accordingly!" Jennings tweeted.
Shawn Garrett, a digital reporter for KIRO 7 in Seattle, responded to Jennings' tweet by acknowledging that the "last time" a solo Final Jeopardy round occurred was "Oct. 13, 2020 and 2015 before that."
Roach entered Wednesday's game as an 12-day returning champion, having initially won during the April 5 airing of Jeopardy!, entering that game with a $2,000 lead at $18,000 and wagering $14,001 to finish with a final cash winning total of $32,001.
Roach wagered $5,000 during Wednesday's game and finished with a final score of $26,400.