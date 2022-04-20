An Extremely Rare Occurrence Just Happened On ‘Jeopardy’

An extreme rarity occurred on the April 20, 2022 episode of Jeopardy! as only one competitor made it to the Final Jeopardy round.

Mattea Roach, the returning champion from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, entered the Final Jeopardy round with $21,400, while both her opponents, Loni Lewis of Charleston, South Carolina and Sean Wong, Wayzata, Minnesota, had negative scores.

Lewis entered the round and finished at -$600, while Wong entered and finished with -$1,600.

Temporary host Ken Jennings, the highest-earning contestant in the game show's history, teased "a real Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight" on Wednesday evening.

"I’m too late for the East Coast but there’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight! Plan your evening accordingly!" Jennings tweeted.