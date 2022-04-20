Chris Cornell's Widow Praises Daughter Toni For Carrying On His Legacy

Toni Cornell has gone through the unthinkable in her 17 years of life. In 2017, she lost her father, Chris Cornell, and earlier this week she lost her grandfather. On Monday night (April 18), she dedicated an emotional performance of Chris's cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" on The Late Late Show With James Corden to her dad and "pappou."

"This song will now be permanently embedded in my heart," she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the performance. "It was the last song I sang with my dad and the last performance my pappou would watch. My heart hurts but at least I know they are together. This is dedicated to the two greatest men in my life who raised me and taught me what love is all about. I love you both so much, nothingcompares2u … my world will never be the same 💔💔"

Now, Toni's mother Vicky is praising her for her resilience and talent, and thanking her for continuing her dad's legacy. "Thank you my baby girl, @tonicornell for this heart wrenching performance- always honoring your father’s incredible work and his amazing talent- it’s not an easy task to be called to do and the bar was set high but just like your father- you rose to the occasion and surpassed all expectations," she wrote on Instagram. "You experienced the most awful loss at such a young age and have continued to conduct yourself with integrity and grace. You hold your head high no matter what is thrown your way. I couldn’t be prouder to be your mom. You radiate your daddy’s love, charisma & energy. You spread his magic wherever you go- and you’re just warming up. The best is yet to come. I can’t wait to watch you carry on his legacy through your work."

"And now you have 2 angels looking over you- your daddy and your pappou and they are so proud," she concluded her message. "You were and always will be their heart and world - they are always with you ♥️"

Watch Toni sing "Nothing Compares 2 U" above.