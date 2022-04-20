Court Approves Extradition Of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange To The U.S.

By Bill Galluccio

April 20, 2022

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ECUADOR-AUSTRALIA-DIPLOMACY-COURT-ASSANGE
Photo: Getty Images

A British court has ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States. After a hearing on Wednesday (April 20), the judge forwarded the extradition request to Interior Minister Priti Patel for final approval.

Assange's legal team now has four weeks to submit documents to Patel arguing against his extradition. They can also appeal the decision to a higher court.

Assange is facing 17 charges of espionage and one count of computer misuse over a 2010 leak of classified files and diplomatic cables. If convicted, he faces up to 175 years in prison.

Assange has been detained at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in London for the past three years. Before that, he lived in the Ecuadorian embassy after being granted political asylum. However, after spending years cooped up inside the embassy, his asylum was withdrawn, and he was taken into custody.

In January 2021, a court denied a request to extradite Assange to the United States, but in December, the High Court overturned that ruling and said that Assange should be extradited.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.