Cypress Hill Celebrates Its Legacy By Dropping A New Documentary On 4/20
By Tony M. Centeno
April 20, 2022
Everyday is 4/20 to Cypress Hill, but this year the iconic rap group has a whole new reason to celebrate the holiday dedicated to marijuana. One month after dropping its 10th studio album Back In Black, Cypress Hill has released a new documentary.
On Wednesday, April 20, Showtime debuted the historic rap group's new documentary Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain. Long-time photographer, filmmaker, tour manager, DJ and (according to the group) therapist Estevan Oriol directed the visual account of Cypress Hill's 30+ years in the rap game. Oriol told the L.A Times that he and crew had amassed about 25 years worth of footage and photos, but he managed to condense it down to an 87-minute film.
“We’ve been talking about this documentary since we’ve been on tour in the ‘90s,” Oriol said. “We always were shooting. Muggs, Bobo, me and B all had video cameras, so we were filming the shows. We got it to the point where we had 25 years of footage and 25 years of photos.”
The documentary features never-before-seen footage of B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric "Bobo" Correa's journey to fame. Fans will get a personal look at how their unbreakable brotherhood began, how timeless classics like "Insane In The Brain" were created and what the crew did to make a lasting impact on Hip-Hop even to this day.
In addition to dropping their new documentary on 4/20, Cypress Hill will also make an appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In a teaser that was shared to social media, the West Coast collective talk about being one of the first rap groups to light up a joint on stage and reflect on making history as Hip-Hop's first all-Latin rap group.
Look out for the episode dropping later tonight but for now, check out clips from Cypress Hill's Drink Champs episode below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE