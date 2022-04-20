Cypress Hill Celebrates Its Legacy By Dropping A New Documentary On 4/20

“We’ve been talking about this documentary since we’ve been on tour in the ‘90s,” Oriol said. “We always were shooting. Muggs, Bobo, me and B all had video cameras, so we were filming the shows. We got it to the point where we had 25 years of footage and 25 years of photos.”



The documentary features never-before-seen footage of B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric "Bobo" Correa's journey to fame. Fans will get a personal look at how their unbreakable brotherhood began, how timeless classics like "Insane In The Brain" were created and what the crew did to make a lasting impact on Hip-Hop even to this day.



In addition to dropping their new documentary on 4/20, Cypress Hill will also make an appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In a teaser that was shared to social media, the West Coast collective talk about being one of the first rap groups to light up a joint on stage and reflect on making history as Hip-Hop's first all-Latin rap group.



Look out for the episode dropping later tonight but for now, check out clips from Cypress Hill's Drink Champs episode below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE