Greta Van Fleet Singer Responds To Cultural Appropriation Accusations

Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka has responded to accusations of appropriating Indigenous culture in photos dating back to 2017.

“I’ve taken time to listen and gather my thoughts," he began his message on Instagram. "My appreciation for Indigenous culture is bigger than myself. I recognize the harm that ignorance can have on marginalized communities, something I’d never want to perpetuate. Hate, disrespect, and prejudice of any kind are not welcome in this community. As I’ve come into adulthood, I’ve been able to grow and learn. This growth has not stopped and will not stop here.”

"The Chippewa tribe has had a particularly profound impact on my life, having been exposed to their ceremonies and customs during my early years growing up in Michigan," Kiszka continued. "I have made a charitable donation [to] the First Nations Development Institute to help keep Indigenous traditions like theirs alive and well. Should you want to support with me, please visit firstnations.org. Peace, Love, Unity, & Equality. Always, Josh."

The statement was in response to to the #SpeakUpGVF campaign on social media, which started earlier this month and brought to light a series of photos from 2017 where Kiszka and his friends are “donning copies of sacred Indigenous wear.”

See both statements below.