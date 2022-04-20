Greta Van Fleet Singer Responds To Cultural Appropriation Accusations

By Katrina Nattress

April 20, 2022

Lollapalooza Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images South America

Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka has responded to accusations of appropriating Indigenous culture in photos dating back to 2017.

“I’ve taken time to listen and gather my thoughts," he began his message on Instagram. "My appreciation for Indigenous culture is bigger than myself. I recognize the harm that ignorance can have on marginalized communities, something I’d never want to perpetuate. Hate, disrespect, and prejudice of any kind are not welcome in this community. As I’ve come into adulthood, I’ve been able to grow and learn. This growth has not stopped and will not stop here.”

"The Chippewa tribe has had a particularly profound impact on my life, having been exposed to their ceremonies and customs during my early years growing up in Michigan," Kiszka continued. "I have made a charitable donation [to] the First Nations Development Institute to help keep Indigenous traditions like theirs alive and well. Should you want to support with me, please visit firstnations.org. Peace, Love, Unity, & Equality. Always, Josh."

The statement was in response to to the #SpeakUpGVF campaign on social media, which started earlier this month and brought to light a series of photos from 2017 where Kiszka and his friends are “donning copies of sacred Indigenous wear.”

See both statements below.

Greta Van Fleet
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.