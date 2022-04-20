Here's Why It's Illegal To Smoke Weed At Denver's 420 Festival
By Zuri Anderson
April 20, 2022
City of Denver officials are reminding people that you can face criminal penalties for smoking marijuana at the Mile High 420 Festival following swift backlash from residents over a Facebook post.
The city's official Facebook page posted about the Wednesday (April 20) celebration but left people confused since it's illegal to use the drug in public. Here's what the original post said before it was deleted:
"‘Sup Denverites! The annual Mile High 420 festival is back at Civic Center Park! Thousands will meet on the green in Civic Center Park on Wednesday, April 20, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.! Fight the stigma surrounding marijuana use and celebrate the booming cannabis industry here in Colorado! But don’t roll up without a ticket!"
After the post drummed up controversy, officials posted a new message about the festival and clarified the city and state laws:
"We want to acknowledge that our previous 4/20 post contained messages that did not accurately portray Denver's stance on cannabis consumption and usage," the post reads in part. "While we support Denverites who safely and legally participate in 4/20 celebrations, it is vital to note the state and city rules for marijuana consumption. Marijuana can only be consumed in a private residence or in a licensed marijuana hospitality business. It is illegal to consume marijuana in a place that is observable by the public or to which the public has access without restriction."
Know the Law
This means you can't smoke weed in places such as hotel rooms, businesses that aren't licensed for marijuana consumption, highways, playgrounds, and most notably, parks. Depending on the offense, you could face fines to possible jail and prison time for violating these laws.
Reporters say over 50,000 people are expected to attend, and police confirmed officers will be there, as well.