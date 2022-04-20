Here's Why It's Illegal To Smoke Weed At Denver's 420 Festival

We want to acknowledge that our previous 4/20 post contained messages that did not accurately portray Denver's stance on cannabis consumption and usage. While we support Denverites who safely and legally participate in 4/20 celebrations, it is vital to note the state and city rules for marijuana consumption. Marijuana can only be consumed in a private residence or in a licensed marijuana hospitality business. It is illegal to consume marijuana in a place that is observable by the public or to which the public has access without restriction. We are proud of the positive economic impact the cannabis industry has on Denver, our successful efforts to negate impacts on youth and crime, and new economic opportunities in the industry for those disproportionally negatively impacted by marijuana prohibition in the past. Last year, we implemented the most significant overhaul of rules and regulations ever to bring equitable access to the industry. Additionally, we offer the free Turn Over a New Leaf program that helps clear and remove low-level marijuana criminal convictions in Denver before legalization. These reasons are why Denver continues to be a leader in the cannabis industry and how we're helping to fight the stigma that surrounds responsible, legal use of cannabis. Check out this clip we created for tips on how to celebrate responsibly. Cheers, Denver!