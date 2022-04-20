Katy Perry Reveals When She Wants To Have Another Child

By Sarah Tate

April 20, 2022

One kid is enough for now!

Katy Perry revealed that it will be a while before she and fiancé Orlando Bloom have another child. The longtime couple, who have been engaged since 2019, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

Speaking to E! News, the American Idol judge said that she and Bloom aren't currently trying to get pregnant, especially given that she is busy with her Las Vegas residency, Play, which runs through August 2022.

"I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly," she said, "especially a human."

A few months after the birth of her firstborn, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the "Firework" singer wants more children someday.

"Even though Katy is back to being busy with work and American Idol, she has mentioned that motherhood has made her think about having more children one day," the source said.

Until that time comes, she's enjoying her now-1-year-old daughter.

"She's running. She says, 'I love you,' she colors, [and] she's got pigtails," she told E!, adding a cute anecdote about her daughter's first trip to Hawaii where she met Mickey Mouse.

"[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey," she said. "She went, 'Moo, moo.' And I was like, 'That's not the sound,' but I don't what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?"

