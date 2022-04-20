Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe Announces Decision On Future

University of Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, the program's only consensus Naismith men's basketball national player of year and the 2021-22 John R. Wooden Award winner, announced his decision to return for his senior season during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter Wednesday (April 20).

Tshiebwe said he'd made his decision last week and is aiming to improve his NBA draft stock during his final season in Lexington.

The Congo-born forward is expected to be able to make NIL money -- a key factor in many borderline first-round draft pick's decision -- during his senior season after experiencing some issues as a foreign student.

"As a student with an F1 visa, I can't even talk about it," Tshiebwe said during his SportsCenter appearance. "It's a little bit tricky."

Tshiebwe transferred to Kentucky from West Virginia University midway through the 2020-21 season, but was inactive until the 2021-22 campaign.

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds during his first season in Lexington, recording 28 double-doubles -- including 16 consecutive to end the season -- and was the first Wildcats player to win the Wooden Award since Anthony Davis in 2012, while also winning the Naismith Player of the Year, NABC National Player of the Year, Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, SEC Player of the Year awards, as well as being selected as a consensus first-team All-American.