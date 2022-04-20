Man Allegedly Started Massive Fire To Cover His Shoplifting Attempt

A California man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly starting a fire to cover his attempt to shoplift. Authorities said that Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, set a fire in an aisle at a Home Depot in San Jose on April 9.

As the flames engulfed the store, Gogue grabbed a shopping cart full of tools and walked out of the store amid the chaos. An employee tried to stop Gogue, but he fled the scene.

The fire completely destroyed the nearly 100,000-square-foot store and caused an inventory loss of at least $17 million. The fire was so large that it could be seen from space.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the massive five-alarm blaze.

"I am thankful to all the law enforcement partners who quickly brought this person to justice," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "And I am thankful this was not a multiple murder case. This fire, set during business hours, could so easily have left bodies in the rubble. It was horribly reckless behavior, and we will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law."

Officials said that Gogue is also accused of stealing from a Bass Pro Shop before starting the fire and then robbing a nearby Macy's after he left Home Depot.

Gogue was taken into custody and is facing 10 felony arson and theft charges and three misdemeanor theft charges.