MGK Is Directing His First Movie: Watch The 'Good Mourning' Trailer

By Katrina Nattress

April 20, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly has already shown his acting chops in films like Bird Box and The Last Son, and now he's taking his cinematic resume one step further by writing and directing a movie. On Wednesday (April 20), MGK (going under his legal name Colson Baker) shared the first trailer for Good Mourning — a stoner comedy he wrote and directed with Mod Sun. The pair also star in the project alongside Baker's fiancee (or wife?) Megan Fox, his best friend Pete Davidson, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Gata Jenna Boyd, Zach Villa, and Whitney Cummings.

"When movie star London Clash (Colson Baker) wakes up to an implied break up text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down," the movie's synopsis reads. "And the timing couldn't be worse because the most important meeting of his career is scheduled for later that same day. Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London's day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.

Good Mourning premieres in theaters and On Demand May 20. Watch the trailer above.

Machine Gun Kelly
