Multiple Middle Tennessee Beaches Closed Due To Bacteria

Two beaches along the shores of a Middle Tennessee lake are closed due to the presence of bacteria.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, two swim beaches in the mid-state were immediately closed off after it was discovered that they both had high levels of bacteria, per WKRN. The impacted beaches include the Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach in Carthage and the Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, both on Cordell Hull Lake. No other beaches on the lake have been affected.

Potential beachgoers are being instructed not to swim in the lakes and instead have been directed to the Wartrace Day Use Beach for swimming.

The news was announced in a post on the group's Facebook page on Tuesday (April 19), where they also stated that the high levels are thought to have been caused by a number of factors, including low lake levels, heavy rain in the area, and runoff from adjacent farms.