Multiple Middle Tennessee Beaches Closed Due To Bacteria
By Sarah Tate
April 20, 2022
Two beaches along the shores of a Middle Tennessee lake are closed due to the presence of bacteria.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, two swim beaches in the mid-state were immediately closed off after it was discovered that they both had high levels of bacteria, per WKRN. The impacted beaches include the Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach in Carthage and the Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, both on Cordell Hull Lake. No other beaches on the lake have been affected.
Potential beachgoers are being instructed not to swim in the lakes and instead have been directed to the Wartrace Day Use Beach for swimming.
The news was announced in a post on the group's Facebook page on Tuesday (April 19), where they also stated that the high levels are thought to have been caused by a number of factors, including low lake levels, heavy rain in the area, and runoff from adjacent farms.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 19, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the immediate closure...Posted by Nashville District on Tuesday, April 19, 2022
While the beaches are closed, the Corps of Engineers will test both areas each day until the conditions return to acceptable levels. Though the two Cordell Hull Lake beaches are closed for swimming, the areas are still available for picnicking and boat launching.
Anyone with questions can contact the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager's Office at 615-735-1034.