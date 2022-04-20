New Details Revealed About Man Who Crashed Plane Stolen From Sea-Tac

Newly-released FBI records revealed more information on the person who crashed a plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma (Sea-Tac) International Airport in 2018, according to Travel + Noire.

Richard Russell, a 28-year-old Alaska Airlines ground employee, entered an empty turboprop passenger plane the night of August 10, 2018, while it sat on an airport tarmac, per The Seattle Times. The agency says Russell flew the aircraft for nearly an hour and 10 minutes before intentionally crashing the plane on Ketron Island. The Air National Guard also sent two fighter jets to intercept the plane before it crashed, agents added.

The updated report says Russell "seemed strange" to loved ones the day after he picked up a shift. Family friends then set up an intervention for the 28-year-old, the agency claims.

"Russell seemed fine to family members after the intervention, though he was drinking more," FBI records show. "The week of August 6, Russell seemed fine to family/friends."

His employer also told FBI agents there were no personnel issues on the man's record. On top of that, he didn't exhibit any concerning behavior to co-workers or loved ones on the day of the crash.

"Russell was known as a quiet guy who read a lot. Russell had a few unexcused absences, but nothing considered significant," according to a witness statement.

The Alaska Airlines employee, who was the only fatality in the incident, acted alone, FBI agents confirmed. The Pierce County Examiner’s Office ruled his death as suicide.