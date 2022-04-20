New 'Dreamlike' Show Lets You See Nashville Zoo Like Never Before

A new "dreamlike" show at the Nashville Zoo will let you see the zoo like never before.

Night Visions is a new family-friendly light and sound show at the Nashville Zoo that will treat visitors to an immersive experience during certain summer nights, per News Channel 5. The show, which opened April 15 and runs weekend nights through mid-July, brings "whimsical" projections to life as colorful lights illuminate the zoo and shimmer along the trees and water.

Created by Philadelphia-based Klip Collective, Night Visions hopes to act as a "unique bridge between technology and storytelling," according to the zoo's website.

"It's a bit dreamlike," said Klip Collective Principal, Creative Director and Owner Ricardo Rivera, who added that the show is "almost like a psychedelic movie." "It's definitely, definitely very imaginative. We took kind of a different take on our work we added a lot of animals to the music to the sounds and to the content."

Klip Collective has created similar shows in different spaces around the country, such as botanical gardens, but this is their first zoo. Animators and music directors worked for months designing the seven-part light show for the Nashville Zoo, including images and sounds of the animals at the zoo.

"We're in a zoo, with weird sounds," he said. "When people walk away from this, they obviously are going to take photographs and videos with their phones. And I love when people are like talking about it and they start bringing it up on their phone and then they say the magic words. 'You have to go see it in person because this (pointing to phone) doesn't work.' And that means we did our job."

Night Visions at the Nashville Zoo will run Thursday through Sunday nights until July17. Tickets are available for $23 for adults and $19 for children ages 2-12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the zoo's website here.