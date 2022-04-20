Parent Attempts To Start After School Satan Club At Elementary School

A school board in Pennsylvania blocked a parent's attempt to start an "After School Satan Club" at Northern York Elementary School. The proposal for the club was initiated by Samantha Groome in response to the school board's decision to approve a Bible study group during school hours.

Hundreds of people showed up at the school board meeting in opposition to the Satanic club.

"There is a lot of evil already in this world, so to allow it to come into our school and our community is not OK." said parent Laura Vangel, according to WHPT.

One parent, Paul Miller, vehemently opposed the club and told people who support it that they do not belong in the town.

"You shouldn't be here. There's no room for you here. If this freaking group does get voted in, let's do something about it," Miller said, according to PennLive.

The Satanic Temple runs the after-school program and says it does not promote the worship of Satan. Instead, the program is designed "to promote self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students."

"I'm hoping that with our presence, people can see that good people can have different perspectives, sometimes on the same mythology, but not mean any harm," Lucien Greaves, a spokesman for the Satanic Temple, told Fox News.

The school board rejected the club in an 8-1 vote.

Greaves said that the Satanic Temple is considering a lawsuit to force the district to green-light the after-school club.

"If they deny us the use of a public facility, which they have no right to do, it'll have to move into litigation, costly litigation that the community is going to have to pay for," he said.