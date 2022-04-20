This Cafe Has The Best Pancakes In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

April 20, 2022

Pancakes
Photo: Getty Images

Brunch can be the most important meal of the day if you sleep in late enough. When you think of a nice hearty brunch, pancakes almost always rank high on the list. Topped with your choice of fruit, melted butter or classic syrup; you almost cannot go wrong with this staple breakfast and brunch spotlight.

Pancakes are such a big deal that Eat This Not That complied a list of the best place to order pancakes in every state. According to Eat This Not That, Maria's Cafe has the best pancakes in Minnesota.

Aside from pancakes, Maria's is known for their smoked bratwurst, big breakfast deals and Columbian roasted hot chocolate. All of the breakfast items such as eggs, bacon, and toast are reasonably priced and there is a separate menu for wine and mixed drinks. You can also find live music at Maria's cafe on the weekends and they run a catering service during business hours.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the pancakes at Maria's Cafe:

"Corn pancakes are a highlight of the menu at Maria's Cafe. This sweet and savory breakfast can also be topped with salty, crumbled cotija cheese."

For more about the best pancakes click here.

