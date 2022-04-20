Uber Driver's Dashcam Footage Leads To Arrest Of January 6 Rioter

A California man who was allegedly involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was busted because he bragged about his involvement to his Uber driver.

Federal prosecutors said that Jerry Daniel Braun got into an Uber following the riot and had a gash over his right eye. The Uber driver turned on his dash camera and struck up a conversation with Braun about what happened at the Capitol earlier in the day.

"So, has it been violent all day?" the driver asked Braun.

"Well, it started around right when I got there. I tore down the barricades," he replied.

"You did? Why?" the driver asked.

"Well, because, so we could get to the Capitol," Braun explained.

"Well, how'd that work out for ya?" the driver asked.

"Well, it looks like, uh, Biden's gonna be our president," Braun told him.

After the driver dropped off Braun at his hotel in Arlington, Virginia, he contacted the FBI and provided them with the video of the conversation. Investigators were able to identify Braun by tracking his hotel registration. They confirmed his identity by matching the video with a photo from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

They also provided evidence showing Braun was involved in the riot. They examined security footage that showed a piece of paper in his pocket with "www.shotgunshock" written on it. Investigators then visited the website and were able to link the email address on the site to Braun's Uber account.

Braun was taken into custody in California and was charged with obstruction during civil disorder, entering and remaining on restricted grounds, and violent or disorderly conduct.