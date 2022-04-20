Unruly Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Inflates Emergency Slide Before Takeoff

By Bill Galluccio

April 20, 2022

Emergency Exit in airplane
Photo: Getty Images

A California woman was arrested after causing a disturbance on a flight from Buffalo, New York, to Chicago, Illinois. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight, started acting unruly as the plane prepared for takeoff.

WIBV reporter Mel Orlins said that McKnight was screaming and spitting at other passengers on the flight. She then proceeded to unlock and open the cabin door, causing the inflatable emergency slide to deploy.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said that McKnight was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief. They did not say what caused McKnight's outburst.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown was on the flight and tweeted that McKnight ran onto the tarmac until police arrived.

"Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed," Brown wrote on Twitter. "Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice"

He then shared a photo from his seat of the emergency slide.

"And off into the sunset she goes folks 😂," he said.

