U.S. Government Spent $220,000 On Peloton, Exercise Equipment: Report

By Jason Hall

April 20, 2022

Pandemic Home Exercise Trend Continues, As Gyms Slowly Reopen Across The Country
Photo: Getty Images

The United States government has reportedly spent more than $220,000 on Peloton bikes and other exercise equipment since the summer of 2020, according to federal procurement documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents confirmed the U.S. Air Force placed an order totaling $33,366 on what was labeled as "Peloton Bicycles/Fitness Equipment" in July 2020. The documents didn't specify how many bikes -- which are priced at more than $1,000 each -- were purchased in the "fitness equipment" order.

Additionally, the Agricultural Research Service placed a $26,000 order on Peloton bikes in September 2020.

The documents confirmed even more Pelton-related purchases took place as President Joe Biden's administration took office, with purchases totaling more than $96,000, though some items were labeled as such from Precor Inc., a popular treadmill and exercise equipment brand acquired by Peloton in December 2020.

In 2022, the government is reported to have already spent more than $64,000 on Precor equipment, with the Army and Immigration accounting for the majority of purchases, according to the documents.

An Air Force representative told TMZ confirmed that they have fitness centers "critical to the readiness of our airmen" that have Peloton bikes and other equipment on all of their bases.

The FBI confirmed its Peloton equipment purchases were for "training aids" in the documents obtained by TMZ.

