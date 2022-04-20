Villanova Coach Jay Wright Is 'Seriously Contemplating Retirement': Report
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2022
Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright is reportedly "seriously contemplating retiring this offseason" to announce his retirement, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania on Wednesday (April 19).
Wright, 60, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time national champion is expected to meet with his family and making his decision public soon, Charania reports.
Sports Illustrated reports Wright "had wrestled with the decision privately throughout the offseason," according to sources with knowledge of the coach's decision.
Wright began his coaching career as an assistant at Rochester (1984-86), Drexel (1986-87), Villanova (1987-92) and UNLV (1992-94) before taking over as Hofstra's head coach in 1994, leading the Pride to two America East regular season and tournament titles in 2000 and 2001.
Just in: Villanova’s Jay Wright — one of college basketball’s iconic coaches and a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer — is seriously contemplating retiring this offseason, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wright, 60, is meeting with his family and making final decision soon.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022
The Eastern Pennsylvania native took over as Villanova's head coach in 2001 and has since led the Wildcats to two NCAA national championships (2016, 2018), eight Big East regular season titles (2006, 2014-17, 2019-20), five Big East tournament championships (2015, 2017-19, 2022) and four NCAA Final Four appearances (2009, 2016, 2018, 2022).
Villanova finished the 2021-22 season with a 30-8 (16-4 Big East) record before being eliminated by eventual national champion Kansas in an 81-65 loss in the Final Four round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on April 2.
Wright is a two-time Naismith College Coach of the Year (2006, 2016) and a six-time Big East Coach of the Year (2006, 2009, 2014-16, 2019), while having also won a gold medal as an assistant coach for the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and having also been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.