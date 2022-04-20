Villanova Coach Jay Wright Is 'Seriously Contemplating Retirement': Report

Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright is reportedly "seriously contemplating retiring this offseason" to announce his retirement, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania on Wednesday (April 19).

Wright, 60, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time national champion is expected to meet with his family and making his decision public soon, Charania reports.

Sports Illustrated reports Wright "had wrestled with the decision privately throughout the offseason," according to sources with knowledge of the coach's decision.

Wright began his coaching career as an assistant at Rochester (1984-86), Drexel (1986-87), Villanova (1987-92) and UNLV (1992-94) before taking over as Hofstra's head coach in 1994, leading the Pride to two America East regular season and tournament titles in 2000 and 2001.