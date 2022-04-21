CNN+ Streaming Service To Shut Down

By Jason Hall

April 21, 2022

CNN+, the recently launched CNN streaming service, will shut down on April 30, the company announced on its website Thursday (April 21).

CNN reports the decision was made by new management following its parent company, WarnerMedia, merging with Discovery to former Warner Bros. Discovery.

“This is not a decision about quality; we appreciate all of the work, ambition and creativity that went into building CNN+, an organization with terrific talent and compelling programming,” Chris Licht, incoming CNN CEO, said in a statement shared by CNBC. “But our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice.”

David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, said he intends to have all of the company's brands under one streaming service, which also includes HBO Max.

CNN confirmed hundreds of CNN+ staff members were told of the company's decision during a meeting held Thursday (April 20) afternoon.

Licht met with Andrew Morse, executive vice president overseeing CNN+, and top lieutenants earlier in the day, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

CNN confirmed Morse, who was brought in to head the streaming service, will leave the company following a transition period.

CNN+ reportedly garnered less than 10,000 daily active viewers two weeks after its initial launch on March 29, CNBC reported.

CNN had reportedly invested hundreds of millions of dollars on new talent and programming for its CNN+ streaming service, some of which is set to be moved to HBO Max, while others could be featured on CNN.com, a source told CNBC.

