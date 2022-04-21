Florida Bride And Caterer Accused Of Lacing Wedding Food With Marijuana

A bride and her caterer were arrested for allegedly lacing food at the wedding with marijuana. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office charged Danya Shea Svoboda, 42, and Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, with culpable negligence, delivery of marijuana, and violating Florida's Anti-Tampering Act.

They said that Svoboda met with Bryant to discuss the food options at her wedding and that Svoboda agreed to allow Bryant the lace the food with cannabis.

The wedding guests were not told the food contained marijuana, and several became sick and had to be hospitalized. One woman became paranoid and unruly while in the emergency room and had to be given medication to calm down.

When another guest confronted Svoboda about the food, she "acted excited" and admitted that it contained marijuana. However, when another wedding guest texted her from the hospital about the situation, she replied, "Uggg, we have no idea."

Investigators confiscated samples of the food and sent them to a lab for testing. The lab tests confirmed that marijuana was found in the lasagna.

They also said that several guests took drug tests that came back positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Bryant and Svoboda posted bond and were released until their arraignment in June.